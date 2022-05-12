Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted on second-degree murder

Toby Robinson (mugshot).
Toby Robinson (mugshot).(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for alleged second-degree murder.

Officials state the victim was exiting the front door to walk a dog when Toby Robinson, 20, fired multiple shots at the victim. Neither the dog or the victim sustained any injuries.

If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), or you can submit a tip anonymously from the Crime Stoppers website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department
Man dies nearly 7 months after getting shot in drive-by
Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?
Dionte Bracken
Bayou Goula man convicted of murdering 19-year-old
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin...
Louisiana state troopers charged in beating of Black man