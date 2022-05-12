CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted on second-degree murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for alleged second-degree murder.

Officials state the victim was exiting the front door to walk a dog when Toby Robinson, 20, fired multiple shots at the victim. Neither the dog or the victim sustained any injuries.

If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), or you can submit a tip anonymously from the Crime Stoppers website.

