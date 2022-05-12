Catholic High School student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Catholic High School student has been selected as a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar by the U.S. Department of Education.

Alexander Fraser Landreneau earned the accolade because of his accomplishments in academics, the arts, along with career and technical education fields.

A total of three Louisiana students were selected out of 161 high school seniors to be apart of the 58th class of scholars.

Louisiana student Anil Cacodcar attending Episcopal School Of Acadiana in Lafayette was also named as a scholar along with Ashini Modi, who attends Caddo Parish Magnet High School in Shreveport.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars each year based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

Click here to view a complete list of 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

