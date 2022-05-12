Ask the Expert
Boil advisory issued in parts of Denham Springs

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A boil advisory was issued for parts of Denham Springs in Livingston Parish Wed., May 11.

The Ward Two Water District says crews are making repairs to a broken water main on Arnold Road (LA 1025).

The advisory impacts customers on Arnold Road from LA Highway 16 to 9045 Arnold Road and any side streets in between, excluding those on Myers Road.

Customers living north of Arnold Road on LA Highway 16 before Beaver Creek canal and those on LA Highway 16 across from Arnold Road from the addresses of 32327 LA Highway 16 to 32389 LA Highway 16 are also included.

If customers have any questions about the boil advisory, contact Ward 2 Water District at (225) 665-5188 or visit their website www.ward2water.com and click “Boil Advisories”.

