Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Bayou Goula man convicted of murdering 19-year-old

Dionte Bracken
Dionte Bracken(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A Bayou Goula man has been convicted of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in 2020.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said Jaion Knight, 19, was killed in the shooting on Cpl. Herman Brown Jr. Street in Bayou Goula on Aug. 19, 2020.

Officials with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office confirmed a jury convicted Dionte Bracken on Wednesday, May 11, at the Iberville Parish Courthouse in Plaquemine. The jury returned with a verdict after four hours of deliberations, officials added.

“This case involved the senseless murder of a beautiful young 19-year-old girl, and we took this case serious because we wanted to provide closure to the family,” said Chad Aguillard, the chief lead prosecutor for District Attorney Tony Clayton. “We believe we put on evidence that proved he (Bracken) was guilty beyond any reasonable doubt. And we accomplished our objective of getting justice for Jaion.”

Aguillard was assisted in this case by attorney Nikki Roberts.

“District Attorney Tony Clayton has made clear that he wants the young individuals in the community to put down the guns. If you decide to use a gun in a violent manner and take the life of another person, you can expect this office to bring you to trial, and seek full justice under the law,” added Aguillard.

Bracken will be sentenced on July 13.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department
Man dies nearly 7 months after getting shot in drive-by
Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin...
Louisiana state troopers charged in beating of Black man
Aerial Edwards
Pair convicted of murdering pregnant woman, unborn child; sentencing date set