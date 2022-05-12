Bayou Goula man convicted of murdering 19-year-old

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A Bayou Goula man has been convicted of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in 2020.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said Jaion Knight, 19, was killed in the shooting on Cpl. Herman Brown Jr. Street in Bayou Goula on Aug. 19, 2020.

Officials with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office confirmed a jury convicted Dionte Bracken on Wednesday, May 11, at the Iberville Parish Courthouse in Plaquemine. The jury returned with a verdict after four hours of deliberations, officials added.

“This case involved the senseless murder of a beautiful young 19-year-old girl, and we took this case serious because we wanted to provide closure to the family,” said Chad Aguillard, the chief lead prosecutor for District Attorney Tony Clayton. “We believe we put on evidence that proved he (Bracken) was guilty beyond any reasonable doubt. And we accomplished our objective of getting justice for Jaion.”

Aguillard was assisted in this case by attorney Nikki Roberts.

“District Attorney Tony Clayton has made clear that he wants the young individuals in the community to put down the guns. If you decide to use a gun in a violent manner and take the life of another person, you can expect this office to bring you to trial, and seek full justice under the law,” added Aguillard.

Bracken will be sentenced on July 13.

