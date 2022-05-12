Ask the Expert
8-year-old girl shot in Livingston Parish; second shooting in same area

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - An 8-year-old girl is recovering at a hospital after getting shot while sitting in a vehicle on Thursday, May 12, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

LPSO said it happened on Pardue Road off Main Street in Springfield around 1:30 a.m. Officials said it was the 25000 block of Pardue Road.

“An innocent 8-year-old female was transported for treatment after being struck once in the lower extremities,” said Sheriff Jason Ard. “She is currently listed as stable.”

Ard added multiple shots were fired toward a home but hit the vehicle the child was sitting in.

“This is actually the second shooting incident within two days along this same stretch. No injuries were reported then. We’re asking anyone with information to please come forward,” added Ard.

Investigators said they are looking for a dark-colored four-door car that was spotted in the area at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

