Summer-like heat continues, better rain chances ahead

By Steve Caparotta
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather today as high pressure remains overhead. After a somewhat comfortable start, it heats up quickly, with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 11
Again today, the heat index shouldn’t be a major issue, with afternoon ‘feels like’ readings peaking in the mid 90s.

A non-tropical low along the East Coast will gradually shift westward over the next couple of days, helping to weaken the dome of high pressure that has been dominating our weather. As the high weakens, the door will open for showers and t-storms to roll in from the area from the north. Rain chances climb to 50% by late Thursday and 60%-70% for Friday and Saturday.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, north-to-south moving storms this time of year tend to be a bit more active. Highs should reach the low 90s one more time on Thursday before the weakening high and better rain chances result in highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday doesn’t look quite as active, but it will be one more day of at least scattered showers and t-storms. Most of the activity from Thursday through Sunday should be focused during the mid to late afternoon hours into the evening, so plans earlier in the day will be most rain-free. Highs on Sunday will begin to rebound and could approach 90° in some areas.

Rain chances quickly diminish early next week as another dome of high pressure builds overhead. As it does so, hot and mainly dry weather will return, with another run of days in the 90s expected through most, if not all, of next week. A slight chance of showers could return by next Friday.

