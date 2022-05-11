St. George incorporation trial ends; judge’s decision expected in 2 weeks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The trial to challenge the incorporation of the City of St. George ended on Wednesday, May 11.

It was a trial before Judge Martin Cody. He is expected to issue a ruling within two weeks.

Regardless of his ruling, the losing side is expected to appeal, meaning a decision could still be a long time away.

If St. George was to become its own city, organizers say they would want to remain part of East Baton Rouge's sewage and consolidated garbage district.

The trial to challenge the incorporation of the City of St. George began Monday, May 2, at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome filed a lawsuit in 2019 to block the incorporation of the voter-approved City of St. George.

The City of St. George lawsuit saga continues more than two years later. On Thursday, Jan. 20, the two sides will meet for court for a hearing.

