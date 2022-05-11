Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

St. George incorporation trial ends; judge’s decision expected in 2 weeks

Map of proposed City of St. George
Map of proposed City of St. George(St. George organizers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The trial to challenge the incorporation of the City of St. George ended on Wednesday, May 11. 

It was a trial before Judge Martin Cody. He is expected to issue a ruling within two weeks.

Regardless of his ruling, the losing side is expected to appeal, meaning a decision could still be a long time away.

If St. George was to become its own city, organizers say they would want to remain part of East Baton Rouge's sewage and consolidated garbage district.
The trial to challenge the incorporation of the City of St. George began Monday, May 2, at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome filed a lawsuit in 2019 to block the incorporation of the voter-approved City of St. George.

The City of St. George lawsuit saga continues more than two years later. On Thursday, Jan. 20, the two sides will meet for court for a hearing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

DEQ issued a 'same day' Ozone Action Day on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Air Quality Alert in effect; increasing rain chances to end the week
Gov. Edwards, a pro-life Democrat, comes out against abortion bill that would charge mothers with murder
Louisiana State Police
Driver dies in head-on collision on LA 19; LSP investigating
Alopecia: Love your natural self
Alopecia: Love your natural self