St. George incorporation trial ends; judge’s decision expected in 2 weeks
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The trial to challenge the incorporation of the City of St. George ended on Wednesday, May 11.
It was a trial before Judge Martin Cody. He is expected to issue a ruling within two weeks.
Regardless of his ruling, the losing side is expected to appeal, meaning a decision could still be a long time away.
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome filed a lawsuit in 2019 to block the incorporation of the voter-approved City of St. George.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.