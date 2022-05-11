Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Real estate agent convicted of manslaughter in 2018 beating death of man on St. Charles Avenue

Garrett Ward, 29, was convicted Tuesday night (May 10) of manslaughter in connection with the...
Garrett Ward, 29, was convicted Tuesday night (May 10) of manslaughter in connection with the beating death of 60-year-old Arnold Jackson on a St. Charles Avenue sidewalk in January 2018.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A commercial real estate agent who drunkenly beat and kicked a 60-year-old man to a delayed death more than four years ago on St. Charles Avenue was convicted of manslaughter Tuesday night (May 10) at the end of a six-day trial.

Garrett Ward, 29, faces up to 40 years in state prison when sentenced June 22 by Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pittman.

Ward was found guilty of killing of Arnold Jackson, a Black man who was 35 years his senior when they encountered each other around 1:30 a.m. outside a hotel bar in the 2000 block of St. Charles Avenue on Jan. 6, 2018.

Witnesses described Jackson as a pedestrian walking down the sidewalk when Ward, then 25 years old, suddenly lunged at him without provocation and began punching his head. Ward continued punching and kicking Jackson after he hit the concrete, and witnesses testified that Ward used racial slurs during the attack.

Jackson was hospitalized in critical condition and died in a hospital 12 days after the attack.

A grand jury indicted Ward on a charge of second-degree murder, which would have carried a mandatory life sentence. The Orleans Parish trial jury deliberated more than six hours before rejecting that charge and convicting the Baton Rouge man on the lesser count of manslaughter.

Ward’s defense team, led by attorneys John Fuller, Robert Gill and Andrew Bevinetto, tried persuading jurors that the attack was justified, claiming Ward drunkenly awoke to find Jackson going through his pockets.

Ward, who had been free since posting a $1 million bond after his June 2018 indictment, was remanded into custody by Pittman following the verdict. He was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Wednesday at 2:06 a.m.

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Jason Williams and Assistant District Attorneys Andre Gaudin and Christian Hebert-Pryor.

“The lack of humanity and respect shown by the defendant in this incident as he viciously attacked this 60-year-old Black man was reprehensible,” Williams said in a statement. “When I met with Mr. Jackson’s family last year, I promised his loved ones that I would see this case to the end with them. This conviction is proof that we did just that.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

A mother said when her son was six months old, mealtimes quickly turned into a nightmare, until...
How pediatric feeding therapy is helping children eat solid foods
Megan Dewberry and Nolan Milligan
How pediatric feeding therapy is helping children eat solid foods
Former LSP Col. Kevin Reeves
Committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death votes to hold former LSP leader in contempt
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 11
Increasing rain chances to end the week