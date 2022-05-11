Possible overdose at Glen Oaks Middle sends at least 1 juvenile to hospital
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one juvenile at Glen Oaks Middle School was transported to the hospital Wed., May 11 after reports of a possible drug overdose, according to emergency responders.
Officials say injuries appear to be minor.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.