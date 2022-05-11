Possible overdose at Glen Oaks Middle sends at least 1 juvenile to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one juvenile at Glen Oaks Middle School was transported to the hospital Wed., May 11 after reports of a possible drug overdose, according to emergency responders.

Officials say injuries appear to be minor.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

