Minor injuries reported after truck slams into utility pole

A truck hit a utility pole on St. Louis Street on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
A truck hit a utility pole on St. Louis Street on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First responders responded to a crash involving a truck hitting a utility pole on Wednesday, May 11, and fortunately, none of the injuries were serious.

It happened on St. Louis Street near South Boulevard a little before 4 p.m.

Minor injuries were reported but no one was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

