Minor injuries reported after truck slams into utility pole
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First responders responded to a crash involving a truck hitting a utility pole on Wednesday, May 11, and fortunately, none of the injuries were serious.
It happened on St. Louis Street near South Boulevard a little before 4 p.m.
Minor injuries were reported but no one was taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
