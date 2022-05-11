Ask the Expert
LSU falls to Mississippi State in opening round of SEC Tournament

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - The sixth-seeded LSU Tigers (34-21) fell to the 11th seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (33-23) 7-4 in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Wednesday, May 11 in nine innings.

The Tigers have lost two of the last four games to the Bulldogs after taking the regular-season series against them in Starkville, Miss.

Mississippi State jumped on the board first with a two-run home run from Shea Moreno to make it 2-0. LSU quickly answered in the bottom of the second inning on a Morgan Smith two-run home run, her first career HR, to tie the game at 2-2.

The Bulldogs broke the tie in the top of the third inning on an RBI single from Chloe Malau’ulu to make it 3-2, then Paige Cook added another run on an RBI double to make it 4-2.

In the bottom of the seventh inning with the Tigers trailing by two, Ciara Briggs came through with a clutch two-run single to make it 4-4. However, in the top of the ninth, the Bulldogs added three runs to take the lead. LSU went three up and three down to end the game.

LSU will await its postseason fate with the NCAA Selection show on Sunday, May 15.

