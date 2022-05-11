Infant dies in crash after pursuit of mom accused of stealing baby items

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A woman accused of killing a man and a five-week-old baby in a crash has been arrested in Ouachita Parish.

The fatal crash happened after Candace Gill, 38, was suspected in a shoplifting investigation at Walmart in Monroe.

Candace Gill (Source: Monroe PD)

According to court records, officers were dispatched to the Monroe Walmart Supercenter around 6 p.m. on Monday in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Two suspects with an infant had since left the scene. The suspects were identified as Gill and Edward Williams.

According to court records, Gill and Williams stole baby items from the store and ran after being confronted by store personnel.

The suspect’s vehicle was noticed a short time later on Northeast Drive approaching Highway 165, according to a court filing. Shortly after, the suspect’s vehicle turned onto Highway 165 and accelerated. The court filing says the “officer pursued, and activated his lights and sirens, but the vehicle failed to stop.” Police say she sped down Highway 165 eventually crashing at Renwick.

Crash Site (Google Maps)

Gill managed to flee the crash scene without being seen. With the help of a tip, on Tuesday night, she was captured at an apartment complex on Otis Street just outside West Monroe.

“With the assistance of the West Monroe Police Department, Gill was taken into custody without incident. Gill was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center,” MPD said.

She was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center on multiple violations, including two counts of manslaughter, aggravated obstruction of a highway, four counts of negligent injury, theft, and several traffic violations. She also had several other warrants out for her arrest as detailed below.

Monroe Police previously released the following information describing what happened leading up to this arrest:

“Gill is ... wanted for 2 counts of Manslaughter, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway, 4 counts of Negligent Injury, Theft, and several traffic violations. The charges stem from a theft investigation that originated at Walmart on Louisville Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on May 9, 2022, involving two suspects, Gill and Edward Williams. Gill’s vehicle, described as a silver Camaro, was seen heading south on 165 from Armand. An officer located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle immediately fled at a high rate of speed for approximately one mile after noticing the police. Gill drove on the shoulder of the road, ran the red light at 165 and Renwick, and ultimately crashed at the intersection of 165 and Renwick Street. As police pulled up and tended to the injured, including Gill’s baby, Gill fled the area on foot in a northern direction. Gill also has active warrants for Theft of a Firearm, Possession of a firearm by a Felon, and traffic charges.

“Edward Williams, who was a passenger in Gill’s vehicle, passed away at the scene as a result of his wounds he suffered in the crash. A five-week-old child and daughter of Candace Gill also suffered severe injuries. The child was immediately taken to the hospital by the police where she later passed away. The Monroe Police Department believes the child was not properly restrained in the vehicle prior to the crash. At least two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a separate vehicle that was struck by Gill at the intersection.

