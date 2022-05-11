Increasing rain chances to end the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday will be the last day this week the local area will stay completely dry. High pressure remains parked overhead for the time being. Humidity levels remain low meaning we will be dealing with a dry heat. Highs are forecast to reach the low 90°s Wednesday afternoon. Showers and t-storms will begin to pop up on Thursday. Rain activity will hold off until the mid and late afternoon. Coverage will be widely scattered meaning many will stay dry.

Better rain coverage is expected Friday and Saturday as the local area is sandwiched between two storm systems. An area of low pressure will be moving into Florida off the East Coast by the end of the week all while a trough approaches from the west-northwest. The combination of these two features will produce a possibility for localized heavy rain pockets and a few strong storms capable of gusty winds. Rain coverage Friday will max at around 60% of the viewing area and 50% on Saturday. If you have outdoor plans either day, consider having an indoor option available. Neither day is expected to be a wash out.

Showers will linger into Sunday as the trough bypasses the area to the north. Over the 4 day stretch of Thursday-Sunday most will pick up around 0.5″. But we could see localized pockets of 1-3″. High pressure returns as we move into the following week. This will cause temperatures to once again increase and the weather to remain dry.

