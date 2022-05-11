Fire destroys home on S. 16th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters were called out to a burning home in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, May 11.

It happened on South 16th Street at Wisteria Street around 1 p.m. It appeared as though the fire destroyed more than half of the home.

The homeowner said she was downstairs when a neighbor ran over and yelled that the house was on fire. No injuries were reported.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

No other details were available.

