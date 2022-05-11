Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards, a pro-life Democrat, comes out against abortion bill that would charge mothers with murder

By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards, a pro-life Democrat, has come out against a controversial Louisiana House bill that would criminalize abortion IVF, and many forms of contraception in anticipation of the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade, according to his office’s spokesperson.

READ MORE Louisiana Right to Life opposes bill classifying abortion as homicide

Edwards, who spoke at a Rotary Club meeting in Baton Rouge this afternoon, acknowledged that he’s signed previous anti-abortion legislature before but that previous bills he’s signed never set to criminalize mothers. He called HB 813, which was written by State Rep. Danny McCormick, “problematic” and “patently unconstitutional.”

The governor’s spokesperson said that he believes that the bill goes in the wrong direction and that women that have an abortion, go through IVF, or use contraception should not go to jail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

A shooting at Pretty Creek Apartments in Clinton left one person dead on May 10, 2022,...
Chief believes deadly shooting in Clinton connected to 7 other shootings from ongoing dispute
State abortion bill debate
Louisiana Right to Life opposes bill classifying abortion as homicide
A house caught fire on South 16th Street at Wisteria Street on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Fire destroys home on S. 16th Street
A possible overdose at Glen Oaks Middle sent a young person to the hospital on Wednesday, May...
Possible overdose at Glen Oaks Middle sends at least 1 juvenile to hospital