Get all your fixin’s at this year’s Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can bet there will be a lot of soul food this weekend in Baton Rouge. The 5th Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival is returning to the Capital City.

There will be a Pre-Party Thursday, May 12 at Henry Turner Jr.s’ Listening Room. Organizers said the evenings’ entertainment includes performances by Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor, the Listening Room All-Stars that include Larry ‘LZ’ Dillon, Kelton ‘Nspire Harper, Owen Scott and comedian Eddie “Cool” Deemer.

Special guests are Poet Sir AP, Xavier Shorts and April Nicole.

Tickets are $30.00 and include a buffet.

The main festival will be on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at River Front Plaza, 300 River Road South.

Organizers said it is family-friendly and free to the public. VIP tickets include food, beverages, photo ops and covered seating. For more information please visit www.brsoulfoodfest.com or call 225-802-9681.

The talent lineup for Saturday and Sunday features gospel, contemporary Christian, soul, blues, R&B and rock. The show opens at 11:30 a.m. with Mike Da’Kidd, a gospel rapper, followed by gospel artist Tia Danielle, Pastor Leon Hitchens, blues singer/songwriter Larry “LZ” Dillon and contemporary Christian singer, Belwin J. Bruin.

At 2:00 p.m. Lisa Harris takes the stage with her tribute act to Tina Turner, followed by Priceless Lion a Hip Hop/rapper and Special Olympian Hall of Famer. Robert “The Juice” Lenoir brings his style of soul and oldies to the festival followed by soul songstress Katrina and comedian Eddie “Cool” Deemer. Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor bring their soul, blues/funk/reggae to the stage at 5:00 p.m., followed by Southern soul singer, April Nicole, R&B crooner, Xavier Shorts and closing out the festival is the R&B/funk/jazz/blues/zydeco West Wind Band.

Sundays’ lineup opens at 11:30 with Priceless Lion, followed by poet Sir AP, Kelton ‘Nspire Harper and the Inspiration Band and Latin songstress Jessi Campo from Miami.

You can check the website for talent lineup changes.

The Soul Food Cooking Contest winners for Entrees and Side Dishes will be announced at 2:40 p.m. on Saturday and the winners in the Appetizers, Desserts and Drinks will be announced Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

An After-Party will be held at The 1-2-1 club located at 121 Convention Street in Baton Rouge beginning at 9 p.m.

