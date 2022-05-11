Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Man with cane shot, killed while being harassed by teenagers, police say

A witness told Houston police that four girls and two boys were harassing a man outside a...
A witness told Houston police that four girls and two boys were harassing a man outside a Walmart, who swung his cane to defend himself.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By KTRK staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston are investigating after they say a group of teenagers shot and killed a man behind a Walmart on Monday night.

A witness told police that four girls and two boys were harassing a man, who swung his cane at the teens to defend himself.

The group began to leave, but police say one of the boys turned around and shot the man in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

None of the suspects have been caught. Police don’t know their motive, as the man was not robbed.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

FILE - Deb Walker visits the grave of her daughter, Brooke Goodwin, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in...
US overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year, CDC says
Wildfires in New Mexico continue to grow, as extreme conditions fuel the spread.
New Mexico wildfires fueled by extreme conditions
Delaware Lacrosse player reacts to traffic stop and search in Liberty County
Sheriff claims deputies didn’t search lacrosse team’s personal items, body camera shows otherwise
Spots of coral bleaching is seen in the Great Barrier Reef this year.
Most Great Barrier Reef coral studied this year was bleached
The Ukrainian military says Russia is holding back some of its forces to prevent a Ukrainian...
Ukraine cuts Russia gas at 1 hub, underlining risk to supply