Driver dies in head-on collision on LA 19; LSP investigating

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORWOOD, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said a woman was killed after the vehicle she was driving crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another vehicle.

Sgt. Dustin Dwight with LSP said Aedrianna Butler, 22, of Woodville, Miss. died in a crash that happened on LA 19 north of LA 422 in East Feliciana Parish on Wednesday, May 11, around 7 a.m.

Dwight explained the investigation so far shows Butler was driving north on LA 19 in a Ford Focus when the car crossed over into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a Nissan Rogue. Dwight added troopers are still investigating what caused the car to veer into oncoming traffic.

According to investigators, the impact of the collision sent both vehicles off the highway. Butler was found to be properly buckled up but she died at the scene from her injuries, investigators added. LSP said the other driver was also wearing a seat belt and was taken to the hospital. Troopers said impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

