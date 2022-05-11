Ask the Expert
DDD to discuss 2 finalists in search for executive director

Aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge, La.
Aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge, La.(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Downtown Development District Executive Director search committee will meet Wed., May 11 beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The committee plans to discuss the remaining two candidates along with deciding which candidate will be recommended for hire to the full DDD board. That recommendation will be taken up for a vote during a 2 p.m. meeting Wed.

The hire will be finalized after a vote by the Metro Council, which could take up to several weeks.

