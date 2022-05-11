Committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death votes to hold former LSP leader in contempt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A special committee of lawmakers tasked with investigating the 2019 death of Ronald Greene while he was in the custody of Louisiana State Police found former Superintendent Kevin Reeves in contempt on Wednesday, May 11.

The committee took the action because the former head of LSP refused to turn over journals he wrote during the early stages of the investigation into Greene’s death.

Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene met on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (WAFB)

The committee has recommended the House issue a $5,000 fine.

