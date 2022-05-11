Balenciaga’s new ‘destroyed’ sneakers cost $1,850

Ask the Expert
By CNN staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga launched its new Paris sneaker this week, and images of the shoes have people talking.

The high-top sneakers look old, tattered and dirty – and they cost nearly $2,000.

Balenciaga said just 100 pairs of the “extra destroyed” limited-edition sneakers will be available, with a price tag of $1,850.

The non-limited edition Paris sneakers, a slightly less-destroyed version, are available on the Balenciaga website and cost between $500 and $700, depending on the specific style.

In a press release, Balenciaga said the photos “suggest that Paris sneakers are meant to be worn for a lifetime.”

Social media is having a field day over the sneakers, with one Twitter user writing, “Balenciaga is really charging people $1850 for the pair of torn up converse that my ma begged me to throw out when I was in high school.”

Another wrote, “If you bought the $1,850 Balenciaga sneaker that looks like it was run over by a lawnmower please seek help but also please reach out to me because I would like to understand where your mind was at in that moment.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

