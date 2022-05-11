1 shot near Spain Street, S. 16th Street Tuesday night; BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after one person was shot Tues., May 10 just before 10:30 p.m.

Police say a male victim was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect while leaving from the area of Spain St. and S. 16th St., just off of Government St.

The victim drove to the Red Stick Social area for assistance, according to a spokesman with BRPD.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

