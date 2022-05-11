Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

1 shot near Spain Street, S. 16th Street Tuesday night; BRPD investigating

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after one person was shot Tues., May 10 just before 10:30 p.m.

Police say a male victim was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect while leaving from the area of Spain St. and S. 16th St., just off of Government St.

The victim drove to the Red Stick Social area for assistance, according to a spokesman with BRPD.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Baton Rouge is getting soulful for the Soul Food Festival this weekend
Baton Rouge is getting soulful for the Soul Food Festival this weekend
Downtown Development District to discuss final candidates for executive director
Downtown Development District to discuss final candidates for executive director
The Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival is happening this weekend
The Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival is happening this weekend
Ronald Greene Special Committee to meet Wednesday
Ronald Greene Special Committee to meet Wednesday