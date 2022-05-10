Ask the Expert
Shooting in Zachary sends 1 to hospital in serious condition, officials say

A shooting in Zachary on May 10 sent one person to the hospital.
A shooting in Zachary on May 10 sent one person to the hospital.(WVUE/Raycom)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First responders said they took one person to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Zachary on Tuesday, May 10.

They said the patient was located on Secretary Road, which is off Main Street between Carpenter Road and Mchugh Road.

The Zachary Police Department said it was contacted about a possible shooting. Detectives responded to the scene.

No other details are available.

