New La. bill could require parents of juvenile offenders to pay victims restitution

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Natasha Robin
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When a juvenile is found guilty of a crime in Louisiana, a parent or guardian may soon be required to pay restitution to the victim.

It’s part of Senate Bill 370, authored by Sen. Jimmy Harris.

Under the bill, a parent or guardian would be required to be involved in the rehabilitation process after a juvenile is adjudicated for a crime.

The involvement could mean paying restitution or any rehab programs ordered by the court.

CRIMETRACKER

The bill favorably passed a Louisiana House Committee on May 10.

