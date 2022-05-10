Near record highs today, scattered storms later this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Summer-like heat continues today as high pressure remains parked overhead. We’ll flirt with a record high in Baton Rouge, with my forecast showing a high of 91° for the Capital City, and the record standing at 92°, last set in 2003.

Plenty of sunshine will prevail throughout the day, but in one small bit of good news, modest humidity values should keep heat index values just a few degrees above the actual air temperature. If you’re headed to The Box to catch LSU take on Southeastern, plan on a warm and dry evening, with temperatures starting in the mid-80s as the game gets underway at 6:30 p.m., and only falling into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the game.

It’s more of the same into Wednesday, with a morning start in the mid-60s, followed by afternoon highs in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. But things begin to change for the latter part of the week as a large upper-low to our east slides a bit closer. That upper-low will be enough to weaken the high-pressure dome producing our hot and dry weather, allowing for scattered showers and thunderstorms to return.

Rain chances will run 40%-50% from Thursday through Saturday, with highs gradually trending a bit less hot. Low 90s are still expected on Thursday, but highs should be a bit closer to normal by Saturday, topping out in the upper 80s.

A few showers and thunderstorms will linger into Sunday before high pressure once again takes control of our weather into next week. Highs are expected to climb back up to around 90° by Monday and reach the low 90s for most, if not all, of the remainder of next week. That area of high pressure also points toward mainly dry weather returning for most of next week.

