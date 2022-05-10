LSU makes COVID monitoring changes starting for summer semester

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU announced changes to its COVID-19 monitoring policy starting for the 2022 summer semester.

Below is a letter sent to students, faculty, and staff on Tuesday, May 10:

Dear LSU Community,

Throughout the spring, we have continued to consult with our LSU Health & Medical Advisory Committee regarding the pandemic. As we wrap up the spring semester and prepare for our summer sessions, we are updating our COVID-19 guidelines:

Effective Saturday, May 14, the daily symptom checker will be discontinued. You will no longer receive daily email or text alerts.

still required to report positive cases of COVID-19 . The LSU students, faculty, and staff are. The new reporting tool has been added to your MyLSU homepage and can be accessed under the Campus Community menu.

LSU students, faculty, and staff must continue to follow the most updated CDC isolation and quarantine guidelines

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for students, faculty, and staff will remain available at the Student Health Center , along with COVID testing for students. The Coates Hall testing site is closed. The 4-H Mini Barn will discontinue testing next Friday, May 13, but will continue to provide vaccinations until Friday, May 27.

The COVID-19 Call Center will close on Saturday, May 14.

We will continue to monitor the situation and consult with the Health & Medical Advisory Committee during the summer. We will provide any further updates prior to the fall semester, or if the situation changes before that. The most up-to-date information on LSU’s response to the pandemic can be found on the COVID-19 Roadmap website.

Thank you for your cooperation and all your efforts that have allowed us to reach this point. Have a safe and wonderful summer!

There was no mention of the vaccine mandate, which indicates it remains in place.

