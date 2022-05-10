Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSP issues AMBER Alert for 2 children abducted from Mandeville

Louisiana State Police have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Mandeville Police Department...
Louisiana State Police have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Mandeville Police Department for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos who have been abducted.(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is a press release from Louisiana State Police:

MANDEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Mandeville Police Department for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos who have been abducted.

The children were last seen at 845 Lafayette Street in Mandeville. They were abducted around 4 p.m. by Sergio “David” Hernandez.

Amaya Hernandez is a two-month-old Hispanic female with short black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 22″ tall and weighs about 12 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

Eileen De Leon Ramos is a nine-year-old Hispanic female with long black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 3′ tall and weighs about 45 pounds. She was last seen wearing a school uniform, which is a red polo-style shirt and khaki skirt.

Sergio “David” Hernandez is a suspect and is wanted for questioning for a domestic violence incident, which occurred at the time of the abduction.

Sergio “David” Hernandez is a 25-year-old Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5′3″ and weighs about 140 pounds. He is believed to be driving a blue 2007 Honda Civic sedan with a Mississippi license plate bearing PNC3279.

Sergio “David” Hernandez is believed to be armed and dangerous. Extreme caution should be used.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Sergio “David” Hernandez, Amaya Hernandez, or Eileen De Leon Ramos should immediately contact the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Juan Carlos Ramirez
Driver suspected in deadly hit and run in Central turns himself in to authorities
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
Lawmakers consider rolling back legislation to place 17-year-olds back in adult prisons
Juan Ramirez
THE INVESTIGATORS: Man accused in deadly hit-and-run has history of driving charges