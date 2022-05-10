Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

A former Mississippi Gulf Coast paramedic pleads guilty to sexual assaults in ambulances

JAMES LAVELLE WALLEY
JAMES LAVELLE WALLEY(JCSO)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. — A former Mississippi paramedic has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting patients in ambulances on the way to hospitals. The Sun Herald reports that 57-year-old James Lavelle Walley of Leakesville also admitted to fondling two children.

He pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of sexual battery and two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes. Prosecutors say the crimes occurred between 2016 and 2019. The ambulance company fired him. Sentencing will be set later. Walley faces up to 30 years on each sexual battery charge and 15 years on each molestation charge.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Honey bees at work in the Tyler Rose Garden Observation Hive
Tenant: Thousands of bees found in Mississippi apartment
SOURCE: WLBT
Ole Miss coach McPhee-McCuin agrees to new contract
A person driving a car.
New law extends no-test time for expired driver’s license
Gov. Tate Reeves
Mississippi gov again proclaims Confederate Heritage Month