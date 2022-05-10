Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Family, friends, & community say final goodbyes to Nick Tullier

Cpl. Nick Tullier
Cpl. Nick Tullier(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family, friends, and the community of south Louisiana will say their final goodbyes to Cpl. Nick Tullier, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office who passed away nearly six years after being wounded during an ambush shooting.

Funeral services and his burial will take place on Tuesday, May 10.

The funeral and gravesite interment services will be open to the public. Funeral arrangements are as follows:

  • Visitation: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at Healing Place (19202 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70809)
  • Services: Begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at Healing Place
  • Procession: to Evergreen Memorial Park (1710 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA) where a gravesite interment ceremony will be held with full honors

WAFB will show the services on-air, online, on the app, and on our streaming platforms.

RELATED VIDEOS
Honoring the life of Cpl. Nick Tullier, funeral arrangements, procession details
Honoring the life of Cpl. Nick Tullier, funeral arrangements, procession details
Family remembers Cpl. Nick Tullier
In an honest and open conversation, the parents of Corporal Nick Tullier shared how they are...
Honoring Nick Tullier
Honoring Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after being wounded in ambush shooting
Remembering Nick Tullier
Law enforcement, community honor Nick Tullier with procession
Breanne Bizette
Procession honors Nick Tullier (Extended Coverage)
The hearse carrying the body of East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy Nick Tullier rolled...

Tullier defied the odds by fighting to recover from the devastating injuries he received in 2016. He died on Thursday, May 5. He was 46 years old.

Tullier was shot three times on July 17, 2016. He had been with EBRSO for 18 years at the time of the shooting.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Sergio Hernandez arrested in Crystal Springs, Miss.
2 children abducted from Mandeville found safe, suspect arrested
Bioflux: Watchdog for a quivering heart.
Bioflux: Watchdog for a quivering heart
Heat index forecast for Tuesday, May 10.
Near record highs today, scattered storms later this week
Deputy Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after ambush shooting; funeral arrangements set