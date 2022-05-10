End of week rain brings slight cool down

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures are forecast to remain above normal for both morning lows and afternoon highs this week. Highs to close out the work/school week will remain in the low 90°s. The weather will stay dry through Wednesday as high pressure remains locked in control.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, May 10. (WAFB)

Hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday, May 10. (WAFB)

The ridge of high pressure weakens by the end of the week as it is sandwiched between a trough to the west and an upper level low to the east. These two systems will help squeeze out available moisture-producing scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing off and on through the weekend.

Forecast for LSU baseball vs. Southeastern on Tuesday, May 10. (WAFB)

Severe weather doesn’t look to be a significant issue. We could see one or two strong storms each afternoon capable of producing gusty winds. The additional clouds and rain should help trim off a few degrees by the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid to upper 80°s. Rain amounts appear manageable with most receiving between 0.5-1.5″.

Upcoming rain chances through Monday, May 16. (WAFB)

Baton Rouge forecast highs through Saturday, May 14. (WAFB)

A weak cold front will stall across the area by Monday. The front will bring drier and less humid air to the local region. This will allow for dry weather through at least the first half of next week. Temperatures will stay mild early next week, but the heat returns in earnest by the middle of next week.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, May 10. (WAFB)

