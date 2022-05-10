Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Disagreement leads to deadly shooting in Clinton, police chief says

A shooting at Pretty Creek Apartments in Clinton left one person dead on May 10, 2022,...
A shooting at Pretty Creek Apartments in Clinton left one person dead on May 10, 2022, according to officials.(Clinton Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - The Clinton Police Department and East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday, May 10.

Police Chief Ned Davis said it happened at the Pretty Creek Apartments on Marston Street in Clinton around 11 a.m.

He said two men got into some type of altercation and both pulled out guns. He added one man was hit in the foot and the other is dead.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Sheriff Jeff Travis said this is a joint investigation with his office and he also has deputies on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Cpl. Nick Tullier
WATCH LIVE: Family, friends, & community say final goodbyes to Nick Tullier
Young Thug performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at...
Rappers Young Thug, Gunna arrested on RICO charges
High temps for the next seven days through Monday, May 16.
End of week rain brings slight cool down
Sergio Hernandez arrested in Crystal Springs, Miss.
2 children abducted from Mandeville found safe, suspect arrested