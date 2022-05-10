Ask the Expert
Cajun Shrimp and Spicy Guacamole Tostadas

Tostadas are meant to be messy! Pile them with your favorite toppings and dig in.
By Chef John Folse
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tostadas are meant to be messy! Pile them with your favorite toppings and dig in. These are made with a crispy fried corn tortilla topped with marinated shrimp, grated cheese, pico de gallo, and homemade spicy guacamole! Get ready for the flavor to explode in your mouth!

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4–6 Servings

Ingredients for Tostadas:

1 pound (70–90 count) peeled and deveined, poached shrimp

8 yellow corn tostada shells

2 tbsps fresh lime juice

1 tsp kosher salt

¾ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp ground paprika

1 tsp thyme leaves

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

¼ tsp ground black pepper

1 cup pico de gallo, divided

½ cup crumbled cotija cheese, divided

chopped fresh cilantro for garnish

Ingredients for Spicy Guacamole:

4 ripe avocados, halved, pitted, and peeled

⅓ cup finely diced red onions

2 tbsps fresh lime juice

hot sauce to taste

1½ tsps minced garlic

1½ tsps kosher salt

Method:

In a medium bowl, stir together shrimp, 2 tablespoons lime juice, 1 teaspoon salt, garlic powder, paprika, thyme, and peppers. Let stand at room temperature for 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

In a separate bowl, combine all ingredients for Spicy Guacamole. Mash with a fork until desired consistency is achieved. On a serving platter, arrange tostada shells. Spread 2 tablespoons guacamole on each tostada then top with pico de gallo.

Remove shrimp using a slotted spoon and divide shrimp evenly among shells. Top each with 1 tablespoon pico de gallo and 1 tablespoon cheese then garnish with fresh cilantro. Service with additional Spicy Guacamole and remaining pico de gallo.

