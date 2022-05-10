Cajun Shrimp and Spicy Guacamole Tostadas
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tostadas are meant to be messy! Pile them with your favorite toppings and dig in. These are made with a crispy fried corn tortilla topped with marinated shrimp, grated cheese, pico de gallo, and homemade spicy guacamole! Get ready for the flavor to explode in your mouth!
Prep Time: 30 Minutes
Yields: 4–6 Servings
Ingredients for Tostadas:
1 pound (70–90 count) peeled and deveined, poached shrimp
8 yellow corn tostada shells
2 tbsps fresh lime juice
1 tsp kosher salt
¾ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp ground paprika
1 tsp thyme leaves
¼ tsp cayenne pepper
¼ tsp ground black pepper
1 cup pico de gallo, divided
½ cup crumbled cotija cheese, divided
chopped fresh cilantro for garnish
Ingredients for Spicy Guacamole:
4 ripe avocados, halved, pitted, and peeled
⅓ cup finely diced red onions
2 tbsps fresh lime juice
hot sauce to taste
1½ tsps minced garlic
1½ tsps kosher salt
Method:
In a medium bowl, stir together shrimp, 2 tablespoons lime juice, 1 teaspoon salt, garlic powder, paprika, thyme, and peppers. Let stand at room temperature for 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
In a separate bowl, combine all ingredients for Spicy Guacamole. Mash with a fork until desired consistency is achieved. On a serving platter, arrange tostada shells. Spread 2 tablespoons guacamole on each tostada then top with pico de gallo.
Remove shrimp using a slotted spoon and divide shrimp evenly among shells. Top each with 1 tablespoon pico de gallo and 1 tablespoon cheese then garnish with fresh cilantro. Service with additional Spicy Guacamole and remaining pico de gallo.
