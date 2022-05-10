Apartment fire being investigated as arson according to BRFD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) is investigating an apartment fire as arson.

According to officials, firefighters were called out around 7:00 p.m on Monday, May 9 in regards to an apartment fire at Ardendale Oaks Apartments.

When firefighters when made entry into the unit they found fire in the front and rear bedroom according to the news release.

No one was home at the time of the fire and the Red Cross was called out to help those displaced by the fire.

The news release goes on to say the fire investigator believes the fire was intentionally started.

If you have any information about this fire please call Crimestoppers or fire investigators at (225)389-2050.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.