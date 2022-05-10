Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Abducted Mandeville children safely recovered, suspect arrested in Mississippi after Amber Alert, officials say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Two children whose abduction prompted an Amber Alert have been safely recovered and their captor arrested in Mississippi, Mandeville Police said early Tuesday (May 10).

Police said suspect Sergio “David” Hernandez was arrested in Crystal Springs, Miss., and that 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos and 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez were recovered “safe and sound.” Authorities said Sergio Hernandez is the father of the youngest girl.

Louisiana State Police issued an Amber Alert on Monday after Sergio Hernandez, 25, allegedly abducted the children around 4 p.m. during a domestic argument at a home on Lafayette Street in Mandeville.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Some members of the Iberville Parish School Board were looking to spend tens of thousands of...
Iberville School Board nixes plan to re-design meeting desk for $44,000 of taxpayer money
Apartment fire being investigated as arson according to BRFD
Apartment fire being investigated as arson according to BRFD
Some Iberville Parish School Board members were looking to spend thousands of tax dollars to...
Iberville School Board nixes plan to re-design meeting desk for $44,000 of taxpayer money
In an honest and open conversation, the parents of Corporal Nick Tullier shared how they are...
Family remembers Cpl. Nick Tullier
Juan Carlos Ramirez
Driver suspected in deadly hit and run in Central turns himself in to authorities