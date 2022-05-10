Ask the Expert
5 people arrested in 3 separate arsons, BRFD says

Baton Rouge Fire Department arson investigators collect evidence after an apartment fire on...
Baton Rouge Fire Department arson investigators collect evidence after an apartment fire on Lobdell Boulevard on May 9.(BRFD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported the arrests of five people in connection with three separate arsons.

BRFD said Emile Williams, 29, is charged with aggravated arson and Shantell McKinley, 40, is charged with accessory after the fact and aggravated arson in connection with a fire on Monet Drive on March 27.

Officials added Ameisha White, 24, is charged with simple arson in connection with a fire on Pontotoc Street on April 6.

Investigators reported Jamarkus Whitlock, 21, and Ta’Will Thomas, 19, are both charged with aggravated arson in connection with an apartment fire on Lobdell Boulevard on Monday, May 9.

They added officers with the Fugitive Task Force and the Baton Rouge Police Department assisted in making the arrests.

