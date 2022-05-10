Ask the Expert
2 children abducted from Mandeville found safe, suspect arrested

By WAFB staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANDEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The two children that were abducted from Mandeville on Monday, May 9 have been found safe in Mississippi according to the Mandeville Police Department, the suspect has also been arrested.

An Amber Alert was issued after 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos were abducted by Sergio “David” Hernandez.

Police stated that the suspect Hernandez was arrested in Crystal Springs, Miss. and that both children were recovered “safe and sound.”

According to WLBT, our sister station in Jackson, Mississippi states that the vehicle that Hernandez was driving was found in Copiah County and he was arrested by Crystal Springs Police Department and faces several charges including domestic abuse, false imprisonment, and second-degree battery.

