Two people injured in shooting on Florida Boulevard; BRPD arrests suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police arrested a man who allegedly shot and injured two people after a multi-vehicle crash at a red light on Florida Boulevard early Sunday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Marcus Dominique, 30, was involved in a crash in the 2600 block of Florida Boulevard, near Eugene Street, around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 8.
After the crash, Dominque got out of the car and started shooting into another vehicle, striking at least two people with gunfire, said a spokesperson with BRPD.
Police said both victims are stable and expected to survive.
Officers charged Dominique with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
