Two people injured in shooting on Florida Boulevard; BRPD arrests suspect

By WAFB staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police arrested a man who allegedly shot and injured two people after a multi-vehicle crash at a red light on Florida Boulevard early Sunday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Marcus Dominique, 30, was involved in a crash in the 2600 block of Florida Boulevard, near Eugene Street, around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 8.

Marcus Dominique
Marcus Dominique(Baton Rouge Police Department)

After the crash, Dominque got out of the car and started shooting into another vehicle, striking at least two people with gunfire, said a spokesperson with BRPD.

Police said both victims are stable and expected to survive.

Officers charged Dominique with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

