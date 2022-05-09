Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Police investigating ‘targeted’ arson at Wis. anti-abortion office

Graffiti was found at the scene of a fire at the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison. The...
Graffiti was found at the scene of a fire at the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison. The words “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” were painted on the outside of the building, as well as an “A” symbol with the numbers “1312.″(Marcus Aarsvold)
By Kaleia Lawrence, Kylie Jacobs, Marcus Aarsvold and Gray News staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are continuing to investigate after they say someone threw a Molotov cocktail, ignited a fire and vandalized an anti-abortion group’s office in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Madison Fire Department received reports of flames at the Wisconsin Family Action office at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday, police say. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out. No injuries were reported.

Upon further investigation, police were able to determine that a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the building but did not ignite. They believe a separate fire was started in response, WMTV reports.

Graffiti was also found at the scene. The words “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” were painted on the outside of the building, as well as an “A” symbol with the numbers “1312.″

Federal investigators have been briefed on this incident.

Wisconsin Family Action is an anti-abortion and pro-life organization, but President Julaine Appling said she never thought those who oppose their views would take things this far.

“We’ve done nothing to warrant this,” Appling said. “Nothing to warrant a direct threat because of our position on life.”

Police determined that a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the building but did not ignite. They...
Police determined that a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the building but did not ignite. They believe a separate fire was started in response.(Marcus Aarsvold)

Appling said she does not feel safe at the office anymore, and she’s worried about her pro-life friends as abortion uncertainty continues in Wisconsin and the entire United States.

“That’s not the America I know. That’s not how we respond,” she said. “If we’re truly tolerant, then we should be able to share our opinions without threats to people’s safety and security.”

She’s not sure if the organization will move locations or stay at the office campus on the northeast side of Madison.

“I’ll tell you one thing: I don’t want to be bullied into a move,” Appling said. “But I have the security of my team. That’s my responsibility. I have to be concerned about that, so we’re going to have to take a very, very close look at next steps.”

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement, “Our department has and continues to support people being able to speak freely and openly about their beliefs. But we feel that any acts of violence, including the destruction of property, do not aid in any cause.”

Gov. Tony Evers echoed their words, saying on Twitter, “We reject violence against any person for disagreeing with another’s view.”

Sen. Ron Johnson said on Twitter this incident “is abhorrent and should be condemned by all.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

There's a new little art library in downtown Baton Rouge, thanks to the Walls Project.
Downtown Baton Rouge welcomes Little Art Library
Baton Rouge police have arrested a man who allegedly shot at a car, following a multi-vehicle...
Two people injured in shooting on Florida Boulevard; BRPD arrests suspect
8720-BRPD generic police car-wafb
Two people injured in shooting on Florida Boulevard; BRPD arrests suspect
The last civilians have been evacuated from the steelworks plant in Mariupol, but Ukrainian...
More than 60 feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school