Picking up where we left off...hot and dry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Sunday, May 8 was the first 90-degree day for Baton Rouge in 2022. The weather will be very much on the hot side for the next several days.

Sunday, May 8 first 90 degree day of 2022. (WAFB)

Upper air pattern for Monday, May 9. (WAFB)

Today is starting out with a few clouds, but it will become mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s. No rain is expected today or the next few days, in fact, the next chance of rain may not be until Thursday or Friday.

Seven day WPC rainfall forecast. (WAFB)

Expect highs to be in the low 90s all week long and whatever rain we do get later in the ten-day forecast, will be on the light side with models only suggesting less than a quarter inch.

10 day forecast as of Monday, May 9. (WAFB)

Luckily, drought conditions have lessened across our region. The silver lining is that we don’t have any severe storm threats this week. Stay cool, any way you can.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.