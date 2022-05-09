Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after ambush shooting; funeral arrangements set

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Cpl. Nick Tullier, an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy who defied the odds after being badly injured in an ambush shooting in 2016, died Thursday, May 5, according to his family.

The funeral and gravesite interment services will be open to the public. Funeral arrangements are as follows:

Visitation: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at Healing Place (19202 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70809)

Services: Begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at Healing Place

Procession: to Evergreen Memorial Park (1710 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA) where a gravesite interment ceremony will be held with full honors

Funeral procession for Nick Tullier. (WAFB)

A community is starting to say goodbye to Cpl. Nick Tullier. Almost six years after he was shot in a police ambush, he passed away.

Many people took time to honor EBRSO deputy Nick Tullier on the day of his death.

A large contingent of law enforcement officers took part in a procession as the body of EBRSO deputy Nick Tullier was taken to a funeral home in Denham Springs.

Tullier, 46, was shot three times on July 17, 2016. He had been with EBRSO for 18 years at the time of the shooting.

Family members said doctors told them he wouldn’t live 24 hours but Tullier proved them wrong and fought for more than 2,000 days.

Nick Tullier's body being moved at OLOL. (WAFB)

“I am heartbroken at the passing of a true hero, Cpl. Nick Tullier. Nick’s injury was a result of his selfless actions to courageously answer the call to protect and serve. For nearly six years he has defied all odds in recovery through his unwavering tenacity. I have no doubt, that he was also greatly carried by the love, prayers and faith of his family, friends and colleagues. In watching Nick’s parents, James and Mary, nobly and lovingly dedicate their lives to Nick’s recovery, it is not hard to see how he grew to become such an honorable man. My heart and prayers go out to them, Nick’s sons Gage and Trenton, and all of his family. Nick’s story certainly does not end here. His legacy of service, sacrifice and faith lives on through all of those he touched. We will be forever grateful and always remember and honor our hero, Nick Tullier.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Louisiana to be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol and all public buildings within East Baton Rouge Parish until sunset on Friday, May 6. He issued the following statement on Tullier’s passing:

Donna and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Corporal Nick Tullier. Six years ago, Nick selflessly defended his fellow officers, as well as the Baton Rouge community, in the face of a horrendous, targeted act of violence. The sacrifices made by Corporal Tullier, along with Deputy Garafola, Officer Gerald, and Corporal Jackson, weigh continuously on my heart. They were true heroes who fiercely loved the community they vowed to protect and serve. Nick’s road these past six years was more difficult than words can describe, and yet he inspired us all with his drive to survive and light of hope. Equally inspiring is his loving family, who gave everything to Nick’s recovery. Our prayers are with Nick’s family as they go through this heartbreaking loss.

Deputy Nick Tullier is a true hero who served East Baton Rouge Parish with honor and distinction. Deputy Tullier and his fellow law enforcement officers put their lives on the line so the rest of us could be safe. His life epitomized what it means to protect and serve. I have ordered the flags at half-staff at all City-Parish buildings in his honor. Please join me in keeping his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.

Brad Garafola, Montrell Jackson, and Matthew Gerald were killed the day of the shooting. Bruce Simmons was shot in the arm. Chad Montgomery was grazed in the head.

The shooting happened around the B-Quik on Airline Highway, which is less than a mile from the Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.

Tullier leaves behind his parents, James and Mary, and his two sons, Trenton and Gage, along with other family members, and many who were supporting him since getting wounded.

