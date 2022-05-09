Ask the Expert
NCAA approves NIL guidelines to prevent booster involvement in recruiting

NCAA issues name, image, likeness (NIL) guidance to schools.
NCAA issues name, image, likeness (NIL) guidance to schools.(Source: NCAA via MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Division I Board of Directors issued guidance to schools related to boosters setting up “collectives” for NIL deals with recruits on Monday, May 9, the NCAA reported.

The guidance focuses on boosters being involved in recruiting by setting up NIL deals with prospective student-athletes or those enrolled and considering transferring.

NCAA recruiting rules do not allow boosters to recruit or provide benefits to prospects.

“Today, the Division I Board of Directors took a significant first step to address some of the challenges and improper behaviors that exist in the name, image and likeness environment that may violate our long-established recruiting rules,” said board chair Jere Morehead, president, University of Georgia. “While the NCAA may pursue the most outrageous violations that were clearly contrary to the interim policy adopted last summer, our focus is on the future. The new guidance establishes a common set of expectations for the Division I institutions moving forward, and the board expects all Division I institutions to follow our recruiting rules and operate within these reasonable expectations.”

The new guidelines take effect immediately.

