LSU’s Dylan Crews named Co-SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Dylan Crews has been named the Co-Southeastern Conference Player of the Week the league office announced on Monday, May 9. Crews played a key part in helping the Tigers win their third SEC series in a row taking down Alabama.

A product of Longwood, Florida, Crews was 7-for-11 at the plate, for a .636 batting average against the Crimson Tide. In-game one against Alabama with the game tied at 5-5 Crews delivered the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning with two outs.

In the second game against the Tide Crews finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate with two home runs, a solo shot in the top of the first inning to dead center and the second one a two-run home run to right field.

There’s just absolutely no way that ball has landed yet@__dc4__ | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/GkbkrNb8vw — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 8, 2022

In the rubber match against Alabama Crews finished the game going 3-for-6 with a three-run home run and a double. For the season Crews has hit a total of 16 long balls leading the team in that category. His 52 RBI also leads the team and he ranks second on the team in hits with 66 and batting average at .347.

In case you don’t know, this is what a 🐐 looks like@__dc4__ | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/G7Dk4gnDW7 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 8, 2022

The Tigers will return to action on Tuesday, May 10 as they host the Southeastern Lions at 6:30 p.m.

