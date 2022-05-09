Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU’s Dylan Crews named Co-SEC Player of the Week

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Dylan Crews has been named the Co-Southeastern Conference Player of the Week the league office announced on Monday, May 9. Crews played a key part in helping the Tigers win their third SEC series in a row taking down Alabama.

RELATED
Hot-hitting carries No. 20 LSU in rout over Alabama
No. 20 LSU holds off Alabama 6-5, Crews hits go-ahead RBI in 6th inning

A product of Longwood, Florida, Crews was 7-for-11 at the plate, for a .636 batting average against the Crimson Tide. In-game one against Alabama with the game tied at 5-5 Crews delivered the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning with two outs.

In the second game against the Tide Crews finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate with two home runs, a solo shot in the top of the first inning to dead center and the second one a two-run home run to right field.

In the rubber match against Alabama Crews finished the game going 3-for-6 with a three-run home run and a double. For the season Crews has hit a total of 16 long balls leading the team in that category. His 52 RBI also leads the team and he ranks second on the team in hits with 66 and batting average at .347.

The Tigers will return to action on Tuesday, May 10 as they host the Southeastern Lions at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

LSU Tigers
Hot-hitting carries No. 20 LSU in rout over Alabama
LSU pitcher Shelbi Sunseri (27)
LSU softball earns No. 6 seed for SEC Tournament
LSU head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers open their 2022 season against Florida State.
LSU opens as a 3.5-point favorites over Florida State
LSU Tigers
No. 20 LSU holds off Alabama 6-5, Crews hits go-ahead RBI in 6th inning