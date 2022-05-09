LSU softball earns No. 6 seed for SEC Tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 19 ranked LSU Tigers (34-20, 13-11 SEC) concluded their regular season with a series win over Mississippi State (33-23, 10-14 SEC) on the road, winning two out of three games.

Although they dropped the regular-season finale to the Bulldogs 6-5 the Tigers were able to earn the No. 6 seed for the SEC Tournament and will play Mississippi State on Wednesday, May 11 at 11 a.m.

The Tigers posted a 10-5 record in their last 15 games and won four of the last five series against SEC opponents. LSU enters the SEC Tournament with the most wins and best winning percentage in tournament history. They have won the tournament five times with the last time coming in 2007.

