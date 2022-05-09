Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU softball earns No. 6 seed for SEC Tournament

LSU pitcher Shelbi Sunseri (27)
LSU pitcher Shelbi Sunseri (27)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 19 ranked LSU Tigers (34-20, 13-11 SEC) concluded their regular season with a series win over Mississippi State (33-23, 10-14 SEC) on the road, winning two out of three games.

Although they dropped the regular-season finale to the Bulldogs 6-5 the Tigers were able to earn the No. 6 seed for the SEC Tournament and will play Mississippi State on Wednesday, May 11 at 11 a.m.

The Tigers posted a 10-5 record in their last 15 games and won four of the last five series against SEC opponents. LSU enters the SEC Tournament with the most wins and best winning percentage in tournament history. They have won the tournament five times with the last time coming in 2007.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

LSU Tigers
Hot-hitting carries No. 20 LSU in rout over Alabama
LSU Tigers
No. 20 LSU holds off Alabama 6-5, Crews hits go-ahead RBI in 6th inning
LSU Softball
No. 19 LSU wins series opener over Miss. State 7-2
Ohio State guard Kateri Poole (5)
Tigers add Ohio State transfer Kateri Poole