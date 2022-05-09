Ask the Expert
La. Treasury failed to follow rules for some grants through Main St. Recovery Program, audit finds

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor reported it found the Louisiana Department of the Treasury did not consistently follow its policies and procedures for all grants awarded through the Main Street Recovery Program.

The program provided reimbursement from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund to eligible Louisiana businesses for their COVID-19-related expenses, including business interruption.

The audit found of the $262 million in awards to businesses, the Treasury’s post-disbursement grant reviews identified awards totaling around $1.9 million containing various issues indicating ineligible recipients or unsupported award calculations.

CLICK HERE for the full report.

Click here to report a typo.

