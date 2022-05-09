THE INVESTIGATORS: Man accused in deadly hit-and-run has history of driving charges

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Juan Ramirez is behind bars after being accused of negligent homicide and hit-and-run following a crash along Joor Road in Central that left a man dead.

RELATED: Driver suspected in deadly hit and run in Central turns himself in to authorities

The 9News Investigators have learned this is not the first time Ramirez is accused of bad behavior while behind the wheel.

According to court records, he faces a string of charges going back to 2017. Back then, he was allegedly driving with an expired registration and a suspended license. Two of those charges were dropped after he was able to show a valid license and was able to pay a fine.

In 2018, Ramirez was caught speeding and got a summons for going 75 miles per hour in a 55-mile per hour zone near Burbank. For that, court records show he attended defensive driving school and paid $140 in court costs.

Just a few months ago in January, Ramirez was accused of impeding traffic by going 25 miles per hour in a 45-mile per hour zone and was charged with improper passing. He got a summons for that charge and is due in court Thursday, May 12, 2022. Because of the history of problems on the road, leaders at the Central Police Department were asked by the 9News Investigators why he wasn’t taken off the streets sooner and instead allowed to turn himself in.

“Is this normal to let somebody turn themselves in?” asked Central Asst. Police Chief Cliff Ivey. “It was only about a week and some change that we actually obtained a warrant for the suspect’s arrest. We had a suspect but we were still building a case against him to make sure, at the very least, we had probable cause. The goal, obviously, is to provide the district attorney with proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Given the history, the 9News Investigators also wanted to know if Ramirez’s past would keep him behind bars now that a man has lost his life.

“Possibly. Generally, my understanding of what plays into the bond decision is a prior record. The duty judge who will set the bond probably will consider that, along with the seriousness of the offense,” added Ivey.

Chief Roger Corcoran said several warrants had been issued and they wanted to make sure they had the right guy before they tried to take Ramirez into custody.

“We want to make sure, when we arrest someone, they go to jail for what they need to go to jail for, and they stay there,” explained Corcoran.

At last check Monday evening, the bond for Ramirez is listed at $55,500.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.