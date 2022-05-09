Hot-hitting carries No. 20 LSU in rout over Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - No. 20 LSU (32-15, 14-10 SEC) picked up their third SEC series win in a row with a 12-3 rout over Alabama (26-22, 10-14 SEC) on the road. The Tigers collected 15 hits in the win including five extra-base hits, Tyler McManus led the way at the plate going 2-for-5 with four RBI and two 2-run home runs.

Dylan Crews was 3-for-6 at the plate including a three-run home run in the win and Jordan Thompson added two RBI and went 3-for-4.

In case you don’t know, this is what a 🐐 looks like@__dc4__ | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/G7Dk4gnDW7 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 8, 2022

Jacob Hasty (2-0) picked up his second win in relief after going four innings, allowing two hits and striking out four along the way. Drew Bianco also added two runs on RBI singles in the top of the first and fifth inning.

LSU takes on Southeastern on Tuesday, May 10 with the first pitch from Alex Box at 6:30 p.m.

