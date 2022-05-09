Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Hot-hitting carries No. 20 LSU in rout over Alabama

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - No. 20 LSU (32-15, 14-10 SEC) picked up their third SEC series win in a row with a 12-3 rout over Alabama (26-22, 10-14 SEC) on the road. The Tigers collected 15 hits in the win including five extra-base hits, Tyler McManus led the way at the plate going 2-for-5 with four RBI and two 2-run home runs.

Dylan Crews was 3-for-6 at the plate including a three-run home run in the win and Jordan Thompson added two RBI and went 3-for-4.

Jacob Hasty (2-0) picked up his second win in relief after going four innings, allowing two hits and striking out four along the way. Drew Bianco also added two runs on RBI singles in the top of the first and fifth inning.

LSU takes on Southeastern on Tuesday, May 10 with the first pitch from Alex Box at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

LSU pitcher Shelbi Sunseri (27)
LSU softball earns No. 6 seed for SEC Tournament
LSU Tigers
No. 20 LSU holds off Alabama 6-5, Crews hits go-ahead RBI in 6th inning
LSU Softball
No. 19 LSU wins series opener over Miss. State 7-2
Ohio State guard Kateri Poole (5)
Tigers add Ohio State transfer Kateri Poole