Fork Cancer event fighting cancer in Baton Rouge

Fork Cancer event fighting cancer in Baton Rouge
By Cali Hubbard
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The American Cancer Society said more than 27,000 new cancer cases will be diagnosed this year in Louisiana alone.

The American Cancer Society and the Baton Rouge Junior Executive Board are holding an event called “Fork Cancer.” Their goal is to fight cancer in Baton Rouge.

It’s happening Thursday, May 12 at Pointe-Marie, 14200 River Rd.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.forkcancerbatonrouge.org.

There will be cuisine and cocktails from 20 local establishments, live entertainment, and a silent auction benefitting the American Cancer Society.

Officials said events like Fork Cancer give hope by providing crucial funding to support research, education, advocacy, and services for cancer patients and their families.

The American Cancer Society is available anytime, day or night, to help connect individuals to resources and answers by calling 1-800-227-2345 or visiting cancer.org.

