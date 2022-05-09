Ask the Expert
EBRSO: Driver dead after vehicle goes off bridge

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a man dead on Monday, May 9.

A spokeswoman for EBRSO said the man died after the vehicle he was driving went off a bridge on Central Thruway around 4 a.m.

The driver’s name has not been released.

No other details were available.

