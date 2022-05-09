Driver suspected in deadly hit and run in Central turns himself in to authorities

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The man suspected of hitting a pedestrian in Central in March and driving off has turned himself in, according to the Central Police Department.

An arrest warrant shows Juan Carlos Ramirez, 56, of Baton Rouge, is charged with negligent homicide and hit-and-run driving in connection with a crash that claimed the life of Ryan Russell, 38, of Central.

The crash happened on Joor Road near Comite Hills West on March 11.

