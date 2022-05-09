Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Driver suspected in deadly hit and run in Central turns himself in to authorities

Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit and run crash. (Source: Gray News...
Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit and run crash. (Source: Gray News Media)(KLTV Staff)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The man suspected of hitting a pedestrian in Central in March and driving off has turned himself in, according to the Central Police Department.

An arrest warrant shows Juan Carlos Ramirez, 56, of Baton Rouge, is charged with negligent homicide and hit-and-run driving in connection with a crash that claimed the life of Ryan Russell, 38, of Central.

RELATED: Central police locate truck linked to deadly hit and run on Joor Road

The crash happened on Joor Road near Comite Hills West on March 11.

This is a developing story. A full report will be available later in the day.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
US Marshals search in Indiana for escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer
Forecast for the remainder of May, 9.
It’s hot for early May but humidity not oppressive yet
88th Baton Rouge Police Department Training Academy Graduation
Cadets with 88th BTA class graduate to become BRPD officers
Cadets with 88th BTA class graduate to become BRPD officers