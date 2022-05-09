Downtown Baton Rouge welcomes Little Art Library

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new Little Art Library in downtown Baton Rouge thanks to the Walls Project.

People can now drop off or pick up art supplies, books, and resources outside of the organization’s headquarters on America Street.

The Little Art Library serves as a resource for creatives to gain tools and knowledge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.