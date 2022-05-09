Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Downtown Baton Rouge welcomes Little Art Library

There's a new little art library in downtown Baton Rouge, thanks to the Walls Project.
There's a new little art library in downtown Baton Rouge, thanks to the Walls Project.(Walls Project)
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new Little Art Library in downtown Baton Rouge thanks to the Walls Project.

People can now drop off or pick up art supplies, books, and resources outside of the organization’s headquarters on America Street.

The Little Art Library serves as a resource for creatives to gain tools and knowledge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Baton Rouge police have arrested a man who allegedly shot at a car, following a multi-vehicle...
Two people injured in shooting on Florida Boulevard; BRPD arrests suspect
8720-BRPD generic police car-wafb
Two people injured in shooting on Florida Boulevard; BRPD arrests suspect
There has been lots of talk about abortion over the last few days, but a new bill to charge...
Women may soon be charged with murder if they get an abortion in La.
There has been a lot of talk about abortion over the last few days, but a new bill to charge...
Women may soon be charged with murder if they get an abortion in La.